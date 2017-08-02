Kela tossed a scoreless seventh inning and struck out a batter in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

Kela has turned in three scoreless appearances for the Rangers since returning from a sore shoulder July 20, but has yet to receive a save opportunity, despite the team's unsettled situation at the back end. To be fair, opportunities for saves have been scarce since Matt Bush was ousted from the role in late June, but as of now, Alex Claudio and Jose Leclerc both seem to rank as manager Jeff Banister's top options for the ninth inning. With a 2.43 ERA and 45:15 K:BB over 33.1 innings, Kela's numbers stack up quite favorably with both those pitchers, so if either Claudio or Leclerc endures a rough patch, Kela could start to warrant more serious consideration for saves.