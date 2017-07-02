Rodriguez signed a $1 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday.

While Rodriguez has good baseball instincts and should be able up the middle (likely at second base), he lacks the impact offensive tools to move the needle in dynasty leagues. He could hit for an empty high average, and has above-average speed. His realistic ceiling is as a glove-first middle infielder in an Erick Aybar mold.

