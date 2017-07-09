Taveras, 18, is slashing .265/.318/.374 with five home runs, 37 RBI and 13 steals through 82 games for Low-A Hickory.

Taveras has more walks (7) than strikeouts (5) over his last 10 contests for the Crawdads. The toolsy Taveras has emerged as one of the most highly touted outfield prospects in the minors, but he remains several years away from hitting the big leagues.