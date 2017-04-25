La O, 25, is slashing .323/.371/.462 across 70 plate appearances with High-A Down East.

La O, a Cuban defector, joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal in January, and given his age, he'll likely be moved through the system quickly so long as his performance is up to snuff. He's certainly shown no problems adjusting to the Carolina League, but the more advanced pitching in the upper minors could prove more troublesome for La O, who lacks the high-end power most organizations desire from corner-infield prospects.