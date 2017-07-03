Perez (thumb) was activated from the disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Perez is ready to return to the rotation after missing just one start while on the disabled list with a fractured right thumb (non-throwing hand). The 26-year-old, owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 61:32 K:BB through 15 starts (82.1 innings) this season, is set to face an in-form Red Sox team that has scored more runs than any other team over the past week. A corresponding roster move is expected to be announced prior to Monday's contest.