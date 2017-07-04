Perez allowed five runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and four walks while striking out three batters through 5.2 innings during Monday's loss to Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

The lefty held the Red Sox to two runs until Boston scored three unearned tallies in the sixth inning. Perez was up to the task Monday, but he wasn't rewarded for his efforts. After missing his last start because of a fractured right thumb in his non-throwing hand, it was encouraging to see Perez navigate a strong lineup into the sixth inning without allowing too much damage. Still, he sports a 4.60 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 for the campaign, so Perez is likely best utilized as a streaming option in most seasonal leagues or as a low-priced flier in daily contests against favorable opponents. He projects to make his next start at home against the Angels.