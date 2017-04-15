Perez earned a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on six hits and four walks across five innings with four strikeouts.

While Perez allowed just one run on a solo homer to lower his ERA to 2.20, the results could have been dramatically different. He routinely put men on base and escaped two innings with double-play grounders before relying on the bullpen to get him out of a jam with two men on and none out in the bottom of the sixth. The left-hander did lead the MLB in double plays induced last season, but this was partially due to his propensity to put men on base, as his 1.78 WHIP suggests. Perez could face trouble down the line if he doesn't improve in this regard, and he will look to do so Wednesday against the Athletics.