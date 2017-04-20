Perez (1-2) gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to Oakland.

After posting a 2.20 ERA despite an atrocious 1.78 WHIP over his first three starts, Perez was due for a course correction. He's seen his strikeout rate rise a bit this year, but Perez's already poor walk rate has gotten significantly worse, and he remains quite hittable. Even if you pick your spots, you're taking a risk by using him.