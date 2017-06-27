Perez (thumb) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and is being considered as a candidate to start July 3 against the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This runs contrary to the last report on Perez, in which manager Jeff Banister acknowledged that his injured lefty would not be ready to come off the DL when first eligible. It sounds like the Rangers are holding out hope that Perez's bullpen goes well enough that they can start to plan on him returning for the start of next week's series against Boston. The situation seems quite fluid. If Perez is not ready, Yu Darvish would line up to start Monday. If Perez is able to return Monday, Darvish would start next Tuesday.