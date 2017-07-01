Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to start Monday
Perez (thumb) is expecting to return from the DL on Monday and pitch against the Red Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Perez has missed just one start while on the disabled list with a fractured right thumb, and could return once he's eligible, contrary to previous reports. If he indeed is able to rejoin the team prior to the Boston series, Yu Darvish would likely slide his start back to Tuesday with the team choosing between Andrew Cashner (day-to-day with a forearm injury) and Austin Bibens-Dirkx for Wednesday's game. The club has yet to make an official announcement on the status of Perez.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...