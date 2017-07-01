Perez (thumb) is expecting to return from the DL on Monday and pitch against the Red Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Perez has missed just one start while on the disabled list with a fractured right thumb, and could return once he's eligible, contrary to previous reports. If he indeed is able to rejoin the team prior to the Boston series, Yu Darvish would likely slide his start back to Tuesday with the team choosing between Andrew Cashner (day-to-day with a forearm injury) and Austin Bibens-Dirkx for Wednesday's game. The club has yet to make an official announcement on the status of Perez.