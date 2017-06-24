Rangers' Martin Perez: Heads to DL
Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a fractured right thumb.
Perez suffered a small fracture at the tip of his thumb after getting his finger caught in a door Thursday night, and while he originally stated that he would be good to go for his next start, it now appears the injury is serious enough to warrant a DL stint. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more than that at this point, but the Rangers should be able to move up their scheduled starters to fill in for Perez for the time being, with Yu Darvish (triceps) likely taking his turn Wednesday. Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Fractures thumb Friday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Collects fourth win•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Picks up win despite shaky performance•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Holds Nationals to two runs through five•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Struggles again, takes sixth loss•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Tagged for five runs Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...