Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a fractured right thumb.

Perez suffered a small fracture at the tip of his thumb after getting his finger caught in a door Thursday night, and while he originally stated that he would be good to go for his next start, it now appears the injury is serious enough to warrant a DL stint. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more than that at this point, but the Rangers should be able to move up their scheduled starters to fill in for Perez for the time being, with Yu Darvish (triceps) likely taking his turn Wednesday. Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.