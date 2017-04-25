Rangers' Martin Perez: Loses in quality start
Perez (1-3) allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three over six innings in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.
The left-hander dropped his season ERA to 3.81 in the 96-pitch outing, and he now sports a 19:15 K:BB in 26 innings of work. While Perez's strikeouts are up a bit after five starts, his lack of control makes him a fantasy headache. He's a risky streaming option in deep mixed formats, especially when he takes the hill at his hitter-friendly home ballpark.
