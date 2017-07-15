Rangers' Martin Perez: Picks up fifth win to start second half
Perez (5-6) held the Royals to three runs on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout over seven innings in a win Friday night.
Perez was on 10 days of rest thanks to the All-Star break, but it doesn't look like the extended layoff bothered him at all. He executed his pitch-to-contact game plan perfectly, with his one major mistake coming in the form of a second inning home run by Alcides Escobar. Perez will be asked to eat innings down the stretch, and the fact that he only needed 89 pitches to complete seven innings on Friday shows why he's well suited to the role.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Prepping for July 14 start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Won't make Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to start Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Working with special glove•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...