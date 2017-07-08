The Rangers aren't expected to use Perez out of the bullpen in the team's final two contests of the first half, but are tentatively planning to have him start the first game out of the All-Star break July 14 against the Royals, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Perez came off the 10-day disabled list to start the Rangers' first game of the week Monday against the Red Sox, during which the left-hander gave up five runs (two earned) over 5.2 innings. Rather than handing Perez another start this week in the final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Angels, the Rangers will instead turn to ace Yu Darvish to take the hill for a second time on the week. Assuming the Rangers stick to their plan, Perez will have 10 days to rest up between outings, with Cole Hamels, Darvish, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross following him in order in the rotation coming out of the break.