Rangers' Martin Perez: Unable to squeeze glove shut
Perez (thumb) is still unable to squeeze his glove shut and won't be activated until he can defend himself on the mound, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Perez, in addition to his fractured thumb, is dealing with a torn nail on his right hand, a painful combination which is serving to delay his comeback. The southpaw was initially slated as a candidate to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, but it appears he'll need a bit more time to recover beyond the 10-day minimum. Yu Darvish will likely receive the starting nod instead.
