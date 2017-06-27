Manager Jeff Banister acknowledged Monday that Perez (thumb) won't come off the 10-day disabled list when eligible July 3, the Associated Press reports.

Perez was moved to the DL after fracturing his (non-pitching) right thumb in his start Friday against the Blue Jays. Although Perez's injury isn't considered significant, he'll still need to wait a little bit for the soreness in his thumb to subside enough to wear a glove comfortably. Fortunately for the Rangers, they should be able to manage without Perez for a brief period, as Cole Hamels (oblique) was activated from the 60-day DL ahead of his start Monday and Andrew Cashner (oblique) likely isn't far behind.