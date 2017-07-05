Rangers' Martin Perez: Won't make Sunday start
Manager Jeff Banister said that Perez wouldn't start the final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Angels, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.
After Perez was activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the series opener Monday against the Red Sox, the thought was that the Rangers would deploy a five-man rotation this week, allowing the lefty to make a second turn over the weekend. Instead, it appears Banister wants to take advantage of the upcoming break to build in an extended rest for Perez, who covered five innings and tossed 102 pitches Monday following a week and a half absence due to a fractured thumb on his non-throwing hand. Perez will still be available out of the bullpen over the weekend, but Austin Bibens-Dirkx now looks like the top candidate to start Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to start Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Working with special glove•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Unable to squeeze glove shut•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Could return Monday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...