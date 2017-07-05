Manager Jeff Banister said that Perez wouldn't start the final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Angels, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.

After Perez was activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the series opener Monday against the Red Sox, the thought was that the Rangers would deploy a five-man rotation this week, allowing the lefty to make a second turn over the weekend. Instead, it appears Banister wants to take advantage of the upcoming break to build in an extended rest for Perez, who covered five innings and tossed 102 pitches Monday following a week and a half absence due to a fractured thumb on his non-throwing hand. Perez will still be available out of the bullpen over the weekend, but Austin Bibens-Dirkx now looks like the top candidate to start Sunday's contest.