Perez (thumb) threw a bullpen session with an "engineered" glove, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Perez was unable to squeeze his normal glove shut due to the combination of a fractured thumb and torn fingernail, but this specially engineered glove is supposed to help him get around that pain. If the 26-year-old is able to defend himself on the mound with his new glove, he could still make his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Monday.