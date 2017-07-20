Rangers' Matt Bush: Annihilated in seventh-inning appearance
Bush was rocked for five runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while recording strikeouts for both his outs in Wednesday's loss to Texas.
Called upon in the seventh inning as starter Martin Perez was unraveling, the Rangers' former closer undid all the good will he'd built up over six consecutive scoreless outings by letting the game turn into a laugher. It's not likely that Bush will get another save chance in the near future with Alex Claudio having taken over the ninth-inning role, meaning fantasy owners can feel free to cut ties if there's a compelling alternative (like Claudio, for instance) on the waiver wire.
