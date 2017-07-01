Bush gave up three runs on four hits in the ninth inning while recording only one out to blow his fifth save of the season in Friday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

The 31-year-old made for a powerful redemption story earlier in the year when he was named the Rangers' closer, but Bush has now blown three of his last five save opportunities and could be about to lose his spot. With Keone Kela battling shoulder soreness, though, it might be Jose Leclerc and not Kela who bumps Bush aside.