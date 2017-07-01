Rangers' Matt Bush: Blows fifth save Friday
Bush gave up three runs on four hits in the ninth inning while recording only one out to blow his fifth save of the season in Friday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.
The 31-year-old made for a powerful redemption story earlier in the year when he was named the Rangers' closer, but Bush has now blown three of his last five save opportunities and could be about to lose his spot. With Keone Kela battling shoulder soreness, though, it might be Jose Leclerc and not Kela who bumps Bush aside.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...