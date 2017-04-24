Bush tossed a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one batter en route to his first save of the season in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Royals.

After picking up the win in relief a night earlier, Bush was able to close the door Sunday in what was the Rangers' first save opportunity since Sam Dyson (hand) was placed on the disabled list and removed from the ninth-inning role. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't suggested that the Rangers will take a committee approach to closing duties, so it appears Bush will see nearly all the save opportunities so long as he's able to avoid any hiccups. Bush should give the Rangers plenty of stability at the back end of the bullpen after following up his impressive rookie campaign with a 2.35 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB ratio through his first 7.2 innings of 2017.