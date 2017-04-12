Bush (shoulder) will be evaluated when he rejoins the team Friday, at which point he could be placed on the DL, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.

He will join the team in Seattle this weekend after getting an injection in his shoulder Wednesday. Once the team doctors examine him, a decision about the next step will be made, which could lead to a DL stint. Obviously this is horrible timing for Bush's owners, as they correctly drafted him with the foresight that Sam Dyson might not be long for the closer role, yet he may not be healthy in time to get a crack at the job -- at least in the short term.