Bush is first in line for saves in the absence of Sam Dyson, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bush has struck out eight and walked just one over 4.2 innings of work this season, picking up right where he left off last year (2.48 ERA, 0.94 WHIP over 61.2 innings). Bush also has the high-90s velocity we've come to expect from the modern closer, so his selection should come as no surprise. If Bush falters, expect Jeremy Jeffress to be the next man up.