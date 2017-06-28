Bush allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 10th save of the season in a 2-1 win over Cleveland.

After a couple of rough outings last week, Bush has settled down and converted his last two save chances. The 31-year-old will need to keep pitching well if he wants to maintain his hold on the Rangers' closing job as Keone Kela continues to lock down the eighth inning in front of him.