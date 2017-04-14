Rangers' Matt Bush: Questionable for this weekend
Bush (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Friday's game and questionable for Saturday and Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This is a positive development for Bush, as there was talk of a DL stint pending his evaluation Friday. Bush was seen throwing on the field prior to Friday's game and it sounds like he's a possibility for the final two games of the series. With Sam Dyson struggling, Bush could see chances in the ninth inning upon his return, although Dyson has not been formally removed from the closer role. Tony Barnette and Jeremy Jeffress loom as well as possible endgame options for manager Jeff Banister.
