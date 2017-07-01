Rangers' Matt Bush: Removed from closer role
Bush has been removed from the closer role, effective Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers are moving to a closer-by-committee situation in the short term, although the thought is that Keone Kela (shoulder soreness) will get the ninth inning duties once he is fully healthy. Bush suffered his fifth blown save of the season Friday, and while he could eventually regain a late-inning role, the Rangers are going focus on getting him right by using him in lower leverage situations for now.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...