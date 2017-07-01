Bush has been removed from the closer role, effective Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers are moving to a closer-by-committee situation in the short term, although the thought is that Keone Kela (shoulder soreness) will get the ninth inning duties once he is fully healthy. Bush suffered his fifth blown save of the season Friday, and while he could eventually regain a late-inning role, the Rangers are going focus on getting him right by using him in lower leverage situations for now.