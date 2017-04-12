Bush is getting his shoulder examined in Texas after experiencing pain in the AC joint area, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This ailment comes at a terrible time for Bush, as he seemed like a candidate to pick up some saves given the recent struggles of incumbent closer Sam Dyson. Grant also noted that Bush is expected to receive an injection in his shoulder, rendering him unavailable until Friday's matchup with the Mariners. At this point, Bush is not expected to require a DL stint, but this situation is worth monitoring in the coming days.