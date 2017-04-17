Bush (shoulder) struck out the side in his return to the mound Sunday against the Mariners.

With a one-week layoff between appearances, Bush came back and was sharp Sunday prior to another rough outing from Sam Dyson. The Rangers could turn to Bush as their new closer, as he was sitting at 97-98 mph during Sunday's game while throwing all fastballs in the 11-pitch effort.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories