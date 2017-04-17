Rangers' Matt Bush: Strikes out side in scoreless frame Sunday
Bush (shoulder) struck out the side in his return to the mound Sunday against the Mariners.
With a one-week layoff between appearances, Bush came back and was sharp Sunday prior to another rough outing from Sam Dyson. The Rangers could turn to Bush as their new closer, as he was sitting at 97-98 mph during Sunday's game while throwing all fastballs in the 11-pitch effort.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Questionable for this weekend•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Could hit DL this weekend•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Slated for shoulder injection, returning Friday•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Works in minor league game Sunday•
-
Rangers' Matt Bush: Steps in for first career save•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...