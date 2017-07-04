Rangers' Matt Bush: Tosses flawless ninth inning in Monday's loss
Bush tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox in 11 innings.
Since being pulled from closing duties following a June 30 implosion against the White Sox, Bush has been solid in two relief appearances, tossing two hitless innings and striking out two batters. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't named a replacement at closer and is expected to go with a committee that includes Bush until one arm emerges as the best option, but the right-hander's chances of reclaiming the role seemingly increased Monday in light of his strong outing as well as the placement of Keone Kela (biceps) on the 10-day disabled list.
