Rangers' Matt Bush: Works another scoreless frame Saturday
Bush recorded a scoreless seventh inning Saturday, working around a hit and striking out two during the win against the Angels.
The right-hander was recently removed from the closer role but continued to prove he can rebound. Alex Claudio wrapped up the 5-2 win with a two-inning appearance, but he gave up a run. Bush now has twirled three straight shutout assignments since he lost the saves gig. This recent rediscovery of his skills could help him work back into manager Jeff Banister's good graces soon, considering the skipper hasn't yet named a concrete replacement at the bullpen's back end. If a fantasy opponent hastily dropped him, Bush could wind up a gift from the waiver wire in the second half.
