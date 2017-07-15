Play

Matuella threw five scoreless innings in his start Friday with Low-A Hickory, yielding three hits and no walks and striking out four.

It was the longest outing of Matuella's career, as the Rangers continue to be conservative with the 23-year-old's workload coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2015. Matuella is still sporting an unremarkable 5.11 ERA over 37 innings this season, but his 36:7 K:BB and 66 percent strand rate suggest he's been the victim of some bad luck.

