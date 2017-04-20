Hauschild was designated for assignment Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers purchased Anthony Bass' contract, so they opted to designate Hauschild for assignment. Hauschild has pitched a handful of rough outings this season. Over four games (eight innings) he's allowed 10 runs off 14 hits, five of which were home runs.

