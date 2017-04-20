Rangers' Mike Hauschild: Surrenders three homers in long relief
Hauschild was tagged for five runs on seven hits -- including three homers -- and one walk over 3.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Athletics.
With the Rangers trailing 4-0 by the time starter Martin Perez was pulled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, manager Jeff Banister decided it was a good opportunity to have Hauschild, a lightly-used Rule 5 pick, to eat some innings. Hauschild wasn't able to stop the bleeding for the Rangers, and at this point, the organization may find it increasingly difficult to justify using the 27-year-old even in lower-leverage situations. He's turned in an 11.25 ERA (10.70 FIP) and served up five homers over four appearances spanning eight innings.
