Rangers' Mike Napoli: Adds another home run and two strikeouts Sunday
Napoli went 1-for-4 with his 16th homer in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.
The all-or-nothing first baseman also whiffed twice, bringing his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 33.6 percent. Home runs in consecutive contests have raised Napoli's total since the start of the 2016 campaign to 50, but he also has 282 strikeouts in that span.
