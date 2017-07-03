Rangers' Mike Napoli: Adds homer, two strikeouts Sunday
Napoli went 1-for-4 with his 16th homer in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.
The all-or-nothing first baseman also whiffed twice, bringing his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 33.6 percent. With a home run in back-to-back games, Napoli now has 50 homers since the start of the 2016 campaign, but he also has 282 strikeouts in that span.
