Napoli went 1-for-4 with his 16th homer in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

The all-or-nothing first baseman also whiffed twice, bringing his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 33.6 percent. With a home run in back-to-back games, Napoli now has 50 homers since the start of the 2016 campaign, but he also has 282 strikeouts in that span.