Napoli went 1-for-4 with his 16th homer in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

The all-or-nothing first baseman also whiffed twice, bringing his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 33.6 percent. With a home run in back-to-back games, Napoli now has 50 homers since the start of the 2016 campaign, but he also has 282 strikeouts in that span.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories