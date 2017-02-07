Rangers' Mike Napoli: Agrees to one-year contract with Rangers
Napoli agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers on Tuesday pending a physical, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The deal is reportedly done, but the Rangers are waiting until next week to announce it. Napoli has spent time with Texas twice before, where he has enjoyed some of the best years in his career, slashing a combined .277/.381/.548 across parts of three seasons. The 35-year-old is coming off a nice season with the Indians, where he hit .239/.335/.465 with 34 homers and 101 RBI, both career bests. He'll look to pick up where he left off next year as he gives Texas a proven option at both first base and DH.
