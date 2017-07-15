Napoli went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Napoli was bypassed for a start in the Rangers' first game out of the All-Star break, but came off the bench to deliver the decisive blow in the victory. With a runner on base in the seventh inning, Napoli stepped in as a pinch hitter for first baseman Joey Gallo and sent a tie-breaking blast over the left-field fence. It was the fifth home run in eight games for Napoli, who still offers plenty of pop for fantasy owners who are willing to stomach his career-worst .197 average.