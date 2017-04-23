Napoli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

Napoli was well overdue for a day off after starting in all 18 of the Rangers' 18 games and struggling while doing so, contributing a .162/.250/.324 batting line. He'll give way to Ryan Rua at first base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories