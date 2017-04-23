Rangers' Mike Napoli: Hits the bench Sunday
Napoli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Napoli was well overdue for a day off after starting in all 18 of the Rangers' 18 games and struggling while doing so, contributing a .162/.250/.324 batting line. He'll give way to Ryan Rua at first base.
