Rangers' Mike Napoli: Homers for fourth straight game
Napoli went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.
With home runs in four consecutive games and 18 total on the season, Napoli's power production certainly hasn't disappointed fantasy owners who drafted the 35-year-old with the thinking that his offseason move to Arlington would accentuate his slugging. However, with Napoli striking out in a third of his plate appearances this season and sitting on a career-worst .194 average, he's managed to fall short of expectations. It's unlikely that Napoli's poor contact skills will begin to cost him a regular starting role, but it will be up to his owners to determine if it's worthwhile to continue keeping him active at the risk of losing ground in the batting-average category.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Pushes Texas into extra innings•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Adds homer, two strikeouts Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Smashes 15th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Strikes out three times Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Hits two-run bomb against Jays•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...