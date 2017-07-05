Napoli went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.

With home runs in four consecutive games and 18 total on the season, Napoli's power production certainly hasn't disappointed fantasy owners who drafted the 35-year-old with the thinking that his offseason move to Arlington would accentuate his slugging. However, with Napoli striking out in a third of his plate appearances this season and sitting on a career-worst .194 average, he's managed to fall short of expectations. It's unlikely that Napoli's poor contact skills will begin to cost him a regular starting role, but it will be up to his owners to determine if it's worthwhile to continue keeping him active at the risk of losing ground in the batting-average category.