Napoli is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's the second consecutive game in which Napoli, hitting just .222 over his last seven games and .194 on the season, will head to the bench. Shin-Soo Choo will take over as the designated hitter and Joey Gallo will man first base, indicating that future playing time may become a scarce commodity for the 35-year-old slugger.