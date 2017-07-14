Rangers' Mike Napoli: Not in Friday's starting nine
Napoli is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It's the second consecutive game in which Napoli, hitting just .222 over his last seven games and .194 on the season, will head to the bench. Shin-Soo Choo will take over as the designated hitter and Joey Gallo will man first base, indicating that future playing time may become a scarce commodity for the 35-year-old slugger.
