Napoli went 1-for-5 with a solo home run to tie the game in the ninth inning of Monday's loss to Boston.

Napoli teed up the first pitch he saw from Craig Kimbrel and launched a no-doubt homer. It was a timely blast, and while Texas ultimately lost in extra frames, it completed the three-run comeback. Napoli has really struggled this season outside of showing off his tremendous power. His .193/.271/.433 slash line underwhelms, and despite playing regularly and hitting 17 bombs, his 34 RBI and 31 runs don't jump off the page, either.