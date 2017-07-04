Napoli went 1-for-5 with a solo home run to tie the game in the ninth inning of Monday's loss to Boston.

Napoli teed up the first pitch he saw from Craig Kimbrel and launched a no-doubt homer. It was a timely blast, and while Texas ultimately lost in extra frames, it completed the three-run comeback. Napoli has really struggled this season outside of showing off his tremendous power. His .193/.271/.433 slash line underwhelms, and despite playing regularly and hitting 17 bombs, his 34 RBI and 31 runs don't jump off the page, either.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories