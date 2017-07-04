Rangers' Mike Napoli: Pushes Texas into extra innings
Napoli went 1-for-5 with a solo home run to tie the game in the ninth inning of Monday's loss to Boston.
Napoli teed up the first pitch he saw from Craig Kimbrel and launched a no-doubt homer. It was a timely blast, and while Texas ultimately lost in extra frames, it completed the three-run comeback. Napoli has really struggled this season outside of showing off his tremendous power. His .193/.271/.433 slash line underwhelms, and despite playing regularly and hitting 17 bombs, his 34 RBI and 31 runs don't jump off the page, either.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Adds homer, two strikeouts Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Smashes 15th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Strikes out three times Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Hits two-run bomb against Jays•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...