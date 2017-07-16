Rangers' Mike Napoli: Smacks 20th home run in loss
Napoli went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Solo shots by Napoli and Drew Robinson accounted for all the damage against Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy. The all-or-nothing slugger also struck out in this one, bringing his season total to 94 along with 20 homers.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Delivers go-ahead pinch-hit homer•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Not in Friday's starting nine•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Homers for fourth straight game•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Pushes Texas into extra innings•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Adds homer, two strikeouts Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...