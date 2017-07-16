Play

Napoli went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Solo shots by Napoli and Drew Robinson accounted for all the damage against Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy. The all-or-nothing slugger also struck out in this one, bringing his season total to 94 along with 20 homers.

