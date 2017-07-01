Rangers' Mike Napoli: Smashes 15th home run Saturday
Napoli went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the White Sox.
Napoli crushed his 15th home run of the campaign to help lead the Rangers to a road victory. Fantasy owners who can live with his poor batting average do so to benefit from his ability to provide big power.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Strikes out three times Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Hits two-run bomb against Jays•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Rips pair of homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Provides hit in return to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...