Napoli struck out in all three of his at-bats in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.

It was a whiff-happy night for the Rangers, as Napoli was one of four players on the team who struck out three times. Aside from Joey Gallo -- who has compensated for his swing-and-miss ways by leading the team in home runs -- no Rangers regular has been more strikeout-prone this season than Napoli, who sports a career-worst 33.7 percent K-rate. The lack of consistent contact coupled with a .224 BABIP -- also a career worst -- has sunk Napoli's batting average to .191 on the season. Though Napoli has supplied 14 home runs, power isn't as scarce of a commodity around baseball these days, so the veteran first baseman may not be an ideal lineup option in shallower formats until he shows some dramatic improvement in his contact hitting.