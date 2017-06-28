Napoli struck out in all three of his at-bats in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.

It was a whiff-happy night for the Rangers, as Napoli was one of four players on the team who struck out three times. Aside from Joey Gallo -- who has compensated for his swing-and-miss ways by leading the team in home runs -- no Rangers regular has been more strikeout-prone this season than Napoli, who sports a career-worst 33.7 percent K-rate. The lack of consistent contact coupled with a .224 BABIP -- also a career worst -- has sunk Napoli's batting average to .191 on the season. Though Napoli has supplied 14 home runs, power isn't as scarce of a commodity around baseball these days, so the veteran first baseman may not be an ideal lineup option in shallower formats until he shows some dramatic improvement in his contact hitting.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories