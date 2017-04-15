Napoli went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Napoli's reunion with the Rangers hasn't gone as smoothly as the team had hoped after signing him in February, with the first baseman's career-long contact woes representing the major reason behind his struggles during the first two weeks of the season. He's struck out in 14 of his 43 plate appearances and hasn't been able to draw enough free passes to compensate for the lack of contact. After consecutive seasons of sub-.240 batting averages, it's unlikely that Napoli will bounce back in that category in dramatic fashion, but he should still be a strong source of power even as the strikeout issues persist.