Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Sunday
Napoli is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Though he's been a mainstay in the Rangers' lineup this season, Napoli will enter the All-Star break with a career-low wRC+ of 78 and a horrific .194 average. The 35-year-old hasn't recorded a multi-hit game since June 17 and is currently sitting on a 32.5 percent strikeout rate. Adrian Beltre will handle the DH duties Sunday with Drew Robinson drawing the start at third.
