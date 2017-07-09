Napoli is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though he's been a mainstay in the Rangers' lineup this season, Napoli will enter the All-Star break with a career-low wRC+ of 78 and a horrific .194 average. The 35-year-old hasn't recorded a multi-hit game since June 17 and is currently sitting on a 32.5 percent strikeout rate. Adrian Beltre will handle the DH duties Sunday with Drew Robinson drawing the start at third.