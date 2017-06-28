Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Wednesday
Napoli is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.
Napoli will hit the pine after back-to-back three-strikeout games, paving the way for Robinson Chirinos to pick up a starting nod at designated hitter. Although Napoli is sitting on the worst slash line of his career (.191/.268/.409), there's been no indication from Rangers manager Jeff Banister that the veteran is in danger of losing a regular spot in the lineup.
