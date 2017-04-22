Martinez was called up Friday night and will start Saturday against the Royals.

Martinez is needed as a spot starter with A.J. Griffin now on the disabled list. Griffin is dealing with gout in his ankle and isn't expected to miss much time. Unless Martinez does something super impressive against Kansas City, expect his major league stay to be a short one.

