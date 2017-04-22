Rangers' Nick Martinez: Called up for Saturday start
Martinez was called up Friday night and will start Saturday against the Royals.
Martinez is needed as a spot starter with A.J. Griffin now on the disabled list. Griffin is dealing with gout in his ankle and isn't expected to miss much time. Unless Martinez does something super impressive against Kansas City, expect his major league stay to be a short one.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Backup for Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A Round Rock•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...