Rangers' Nick Martinez: Could be moved back to bullpen this week
Manager Jeff Banister said that either Martinez or Austin Bibens-Dirkx would start Friday against the White Sox, with the other pitcher heading to the bullpen, William Kosileski of MLB.com reports.
With Cole Hamels (oblique) returning from the disabled list earlier this week and Andrew Cashner (oblique) in line to do the same Thursday, the Rangers will have to drop a starter from the rotation. Given that Bibens-Dirkx has delivered a pair of seven-inning, one-run outings in his last three starts, he looks like the heavy favorite to get the Friday nod over Martinez, who has turned in a 4.79 ERA over his 11 starts this season. Assuming that's indeed the case, look for Martinez to be available as the Rangers' designated long man out of the bullpen for the team's remaining five games this week.
