Martinez will likely start Friday against the Angels if A.J. Griffin (ankle) is unable to pitch, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers remain hopeful that Griffin will be healthy enough to return to the mound Friday, though Martinez could get the spot start if needed. Martinez pitched a gem in his season debut Saturday, allowing just one run over seven innings against the Royals. Despite his stellar first outing, it would be ill-advised to expect this success to continue given his 4.37 career ERA.

